Thursday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: T, PXD

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, AT&T's Director, Stephen J. Luczo, made a $2.50M purchase of T, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $25.04 each. AT&T is trading up about 0.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Luczo made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.98M shares at a cost of $29.80 a piece.

And also on Monday, Director Maria S. Dreyfus purchased $2M worth of Pioneer Natural Resources, purchasing 10,632 shares at a cost of $188.07 a piece. Pioneer Natural Resources is trading up about 1.5% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up PXD at a price even lower than Dreyfus did, with the stock trading as low as $183.79 at last check today which is 2.3% under Dreyfus's purchase price.

