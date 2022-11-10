Thursday 11/10 Insider Buying Report: FTAI, WMS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO and Chairman Joseph P. Adams Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of FTAI, at a cost of $18.00 each, for a total investment of $450,000. So far Adams Jr. is in the green, up about 4.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.81. Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors is trading up about 4.5% on the day Thursday.

And on Monday, Director DE LA Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased $409,500 worth of Advanced Drainage Systems, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $81.90 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Perez in the past year. Advanced Drainage Systems is trading up about 8.9% on the day Thursday. Perez was up about 11.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WMS trading as high as $91.66 at last check today.

