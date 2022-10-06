Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred's, Scott T. Fleming, made a $123,627 buy of FPF, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $16.48 a piece. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Fleming made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $135,375 shares for a cost of $18.05 each.

And on Monday, Director Mark L. Lipson bought $49,892 worth of Source Capital, buying 1,400 shares at a cost of $35.64 a piece. Before this latest buy, Lipson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $50,129 shares at a cost of $37.83 each. Source Capital is trading off about 1.3% on the day Thursday. Lipson was up about 2.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SOR trading as high as $36.49 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 10/6 Insider Buying Report: FPF, SOR

