Markets
FPF

Thursday 10/6 Insider Buying Report: FPF, SOR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred's, Scott T. Fleming, made a $123,627 buy of FPF, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $16.48 a piece. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Fleming made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $135,375 shares for a cost of $18.05 each.

And on Monday, Director Mark L. Lipson bought $49,892 worth of Source Capital, buying 1,400 shares at a cost of $35.64 a piece. Before this latest buy, Lipson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $50,129 shares at a cost of $37.83 each. Source Capital is trading off about 1.3% on the day Thursday. Lipson was up about 2.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SOR trading as high as $36.49 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 10/6 Insider Buying Report: FPF, SOR
VIDEO: Thursday 10/6 Insider Buying Report: FPF, SOR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FPFSOR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular