As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, John W. Childs bought 274,141 shares of BHVN, at a cost of $8.98 each, for a total investment of $2.46M. Childs was up about 41.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BHVN trading as high as $12.71 in trading on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is trading down about 1.5% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Childs in the past twelve months.

And at Outlook Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Kurt J. Hilzinger who bought 111,203 shares at a cost of $1.28 each, for a total investment of $142,512. Before this latest buy, Hilzinger made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $256,970 shares for a cost of $1.47 a piece. Outlook Therapeutics is trading up about 4.4% on the day Thursday. Hilzinger was up about 4.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OTLK trading as high as $1.34 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 10/6 Insider Buying Report: BHVN, OTLK

