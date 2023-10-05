News & Insights

Thursday 10/5 Insider Buying Report: OSTK, UNFI

October 05, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Overstock.com's , Marcus Lemonis, made a $493,020 purchase of OSTK, buying 33,000 shares at a cost of $14.94 each. Lemonis was up about 7.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OSTK trading as high as $16.07 in trading on Thursday. Overstock.com is trading up about 4.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lemonis in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer J. Alexander Douglas Jr. bought $150,050 worth of United Natural Foods, buying 11,265 shares at a cost of $13.32 a piece. Before this latest buy, Douglas Jr. made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.00M shares for a cost of $22.22 a piece. United Natural Foods is trading up about 5.3% on the day Thursday. Douglas Jr. was up about 3.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UNFI trading as high as $13.83 in trading on Thursday.

