As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, F&G Annuities & Life's CEO, Christopher O. Blunt, made a $131,900 purchase of FG, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $26.38 each. Blunt was up about 5.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FG trading as high as $27.75 at last check today. F&G Annuities & Life is trading up about 2.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Blunt purchased FG on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $2.55M at an average of $18.56 per share.

And at Duckhorn Portfolio, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Deirdre Mahlan who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $9.95 each, for a trade totaling $49,750. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mahlan in the past year. Duckhorn Portfolio is trading down about 2.1% on the day Thursday. Investors can buy NAPA even cheaper than Mahlan did, with the stock trading as low as $9.56 in trading on Thursday -- that's 3.9% under Mahlan's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 10/5 Insider Buying Report: FG, NAPA

