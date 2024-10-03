News & Insights

Markets
LUV

Thursday 10/3 Insider Buying Report: LUV, MOFG

October 03, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines (LUV)'s Director, Rakesh Gangwal, made a $19.30M buy of LUV, purchasing 643,788 shares at a cost of $29.98 each. So far Gangwal is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $30.95. Southwest Airlines is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Gangwal made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $15.87M shares for a cost of $29.89 each.

And on Monday, Director Matthew J. Hayek purchased $50,000 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG), purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $25.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hayek in the past year. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday. Hayek was up about 9.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MOFG trading as high as $27.25 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 10/3 Insider Buying Report: LUV, MOFGVIDEO: Thursday 10/3 Insider Buying Report: LUV, MOFG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV
MOFG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.