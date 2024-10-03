Thursday 10/3 Insider Buying Report: LUV, MOFG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines (LUV)'s Director, Rakesh Gangwal, made a $19.30M buy of LUV, purchasing 643,788 shares at a cost of $29.98 each. So far Gangwal is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $30.95. Southwest Airlines is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Gangwal made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $15.87M shares for a cost of $29.89 each.

And on Monday, Director Matthew J. Hayek purchased $50,000 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG), purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $25.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hayek in the past year. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday. Hayek was up about 9.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MOFG trading as high as $27.25 in trading on Thursday.

