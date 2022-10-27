Markets
Thursday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: THC, INBK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tenet Healthcare, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, EVP & Chief Financial Officer Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of THC, at a cost of $43.07 each, for a total investment of $473,770. So far Cancelmi is in the green, up about 4.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $44.89. Tenet Healthcare is trading up about 2.4% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cancelmi in the past twelve months.

And at First Internet Bancorp, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Justin P. Christian who purchased 10,475 shares for a cost of $23.84 each, for a trade totaling $249,724. This purchase marks the first one filed by Christian in the past year. First Internet Bancorp is trading up about 3.3% on the day Thursday. So far Christian is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $25.12.

