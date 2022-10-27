Markets

Thursday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: PRME, BHVN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Prime Medicine, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of PRME, for a cost of $17.00 each, for a total investment of $6.8M. Investors can grab PRME even cheaper than Cahill did, with the stock trading as low as $16.01 in trading on Thursday which is 5.8% below Cahill's purchase price. Prime Medicine is trading off about 0.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Cahill in the past year.

And at Biohaven, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Gregory Bailey who purchased 200,000 shares for a cost of $10.50 each, for a trade totaling $2.1M. Before this latest buy, Bailey made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5.63M shares for a cost of $148.04 a piece. Biohaven is trading up about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Bailey was up about 34.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BHVN trading as high as $14.11 at last check today.

