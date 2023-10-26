News & Insights

Markets
SHW

Thursday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: SHW, NEOG

October 26, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sherwin-Williams, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of SHW, for a cost of $237.60 each, for a total investment of $504,890. Morikis was up about 1.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SHW trading as high as $241.26 in trading on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Morikis made one other purchase in the past year, buying $500,327 shares for a cost of $226.70 each.

And at Neogen, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Operating Officer Douglas Edward Jones who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $15.17 each, for a trade totaling $151,727. Before this latest buy, Jones made one other purchase in the past year, buying $44,775 shares at a cost of $17.91 each. Neogen is trading up about 3.7% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: SHW, NEOG

VIDEO: Thursday 10/26 Insider Buying Report: SHW, NEOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHW
NEOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.