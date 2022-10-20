As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Saturday, German American Bancorp (GABC)'s , Jack Sheidler, made a $1,806 purchase of GABC, buying 48 shares at a cost of $37.62 each. So far Sheidler is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.35. German American Bancorp is trading off about 0.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sheidler bought GABC at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $45,977 at an average of $36.64 per share.

And at Renn Fund (RCG), there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Murray Stahl who purchased 542 shares at a cost of $2.13 each, for a trade totaling $1,154. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought RCG on 245 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $541,559 at an average of $2.27 per share. Renn Fund is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday. So far Stahl is in the green, up about 2.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.19.

VIDEO: Thursday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: GABC, RCG

