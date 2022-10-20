Markets
GABC

Thursday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: GABC, RCG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Saturday, German American Bancorp (GABC)'s , Jack Sheidler, made a $1,806 purchase of GABC, buying 48 shares at a cost of $37.62 each. So far Sheidler is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.35. German American Bancorp is trading off about 0.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sheidler bought GABC at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $45,977 at an average of $36.64 per share.

And at Renn Fund (RCG), there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Murray Stahl who purchased 542 shares at a cost of $2.13 each, for a trade totaling $1,154. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought RCG on 245 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $541,559 at an average of $2.27 per share. Renn Fund is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday. So far Stahl is in the green, up about 2.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.19.

Thursday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: GABC, RCG
VIDEO: Thursday 10/20 Insider Buying Report: GABC, RCG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GABCRCG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular