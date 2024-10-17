Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Sonida Senior Living's , Michael Simanovsky, made a $829,086 buy of SNDA, purchasing 34,448 shares at a cost of $24.07 a piece. So far Simanovsky is in the green, up about 13.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $27.24. Sonida Senior Living is trading up about 5.4% on the day Thursday.

And also on Wednesday, Mathew Kirschner purchased $75,427 worth of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, purchasing 5,380 shares at a cost of $14.02 a piece. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday. So far Kirschner is in the green, up about 1.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.16.

VIDEO: Thursday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: SNDA, RQI

