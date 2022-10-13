Markets
Thursday 10/13 Insider Buying Report: EVA, VRE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Enviva (EVA)'s Director, Jeffrey W. Ubben, made a $10.14M purchase of EVA, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $50.69 each. Enviva is trading down about 1.3% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ubben in the past year.

And on Tuesday, A. Akiva Katz purchased $8.22M worth of Veris Residential (VRE), purchasing 725,000 shares at a cost of $11.34 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Katz in the past year. Veris Residential is trading up about 3% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag VRE at a price even lower than Katz did, with shares trading as low as $10.70 in trading on Thursday which is 5.7% below Katz's purchase price.

