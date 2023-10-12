Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cosmos Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Grigorios Siokas bought 6,712 shares of COSM, for a cost of $23.66 each, for a total investment of $158,806. Investors can snag COSM even cheaper than Siokas did, with the stock changing hands as low as $1.25 at last check today which is 94.7% below Siokas's purchase price. Cosmos Health is trading up about 3.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Siokas purchased COSM at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.83M at an average of $8.37 per share.

And on Wednesday, CFO David H. Naemura bought $150,333 worth of Neogen, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.03 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Naemura in the past year. Neogen is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday. Naemura was up about 4.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NEOG trading as high as $15.66 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 10/12 Insider Buying Report: COSM, NEOG

