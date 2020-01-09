Markets
HT

Thursday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: HT, SWZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)'s COO, Neil H. Shah, made a $98,629 purchase of HT, buying 7,300 shares at a cost of $13.51 each. So far Shah is in the green, up about 2.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.88. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Shah purchased HT on 6 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $397,886 at an average of $14.40 per share.

And on Monday, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased $9,046 worth of Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ), purchasing 1,086 shares at a cost of $8.33 a piece. Before this latest buy, Goldstein purchased SWZ at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $595,514 at an average of $8.13 per share. Swiss Helvetia Fund is trading down about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Goldstein was up about 1.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SWZ trading as high as $8.49 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: HT, SWZ
VIDEO: Thursday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: HT, SWZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HT SWZ

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular