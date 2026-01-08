Markets
NTLA

Thursday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: NTLA, YYAI

January 08, 2026 — 11:59 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Intellia Therapeutics', Fred E. Cohen, made a $1.40M purchase of NTLA, buying 150,000 shares at a cost of $9.35 each. So far Cohen is in the green, up about 14.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.74. Intellia Therapeutics is trading up about 3.3% on the day Thursday.

And at AiRWA, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Hongyu Zhou who purchased 139,918 shares for a cost of $1.02 each, for a trade totaling $142,380. This buy marks the first one filed by Zhou in the past year. AiRWA is trading up about 12.1% on the day Thursday. So far Zhou is in the green, up about 16.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.19.

