Thursday 1/30 Insider Buying Report: FCX, ISTR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX)'s, John Joseph Stephens, made a $503,550 purchase of FCX, buying 45,000 shares at a cost of $11.19 each. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased $138,060 worth of Investar Holding Corp (ISTR), purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $23.01 each. Before this latest buy, Nelson bought ISTR on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $71,350 at an average of $23.78 per share. Investar Holding Corp is trading up about 2.2% on the day Thursday.

