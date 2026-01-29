Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, NBT Bancorp's Director, Timothy E. Delaney, made a $976,708 buy of NBTB, purchasing 22,730 shares at a cost of $42.97 a piece. NBT Bancorp is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Delaney bought NBTB at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $490,750 at an average of $40.90 per share.

And on Tuesday, Joseph W. Carroll bought $55,820 worth of Norwood Financial, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $27.91 each. Before this latest buy, Carroll made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $112,540 shares at a cost of $28.13 a piece. Norwood Financial is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. So far Carroll is in the green, up about 3.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $28.94.

VIDEO: Thursday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: NBTB, NWFL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.