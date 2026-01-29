Markets
NBTB

Thursday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: NBTB, NWFL

January 29, 2026 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, NBT Bancorp's Director, Timothy E. Delaney, made a $976,708 buy of NBTB, purchasing 22,730 shares at a cost of $42.97 a piece. NBT Bancorp is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Delaney bought NBTB at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $490,750 at an average of $40.90 per share.

And on Tuesday, Joseph W. Carroll bought $55,820 worth of Norwood Financial, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $27.91 each. Before this latest buy, Carroll made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $112,540 shares at a cost of $28.13 a piece. Norwood Financial is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. So far Carroll is in the green, up about 3.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $28.94.

Thursday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: NBTB, NWFLVIDEO: Thursday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: NBTB, NWFL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBTB
NWFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.