As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Amerant Bancorp's Director, Odilon Almeida, made a $101,083 purchase of AMTB, buying 4,816 shares at a cost of $20.99 each. So far Almeida is in the green, up about 2.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.40. Amerant Bancorp is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Almeida in the past year.

And on Monday, Chief Risk Officer Ewa Maria Stasiowska bought $99,999 worth of Live Oak Bancshares, buying 2,595 shares at a cost of $38.53 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Stasiowska in the past twelve months. Live Oak Bancshares is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. So far Stasiowska is in the green, up about 1.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $39.09.

VIDEO: Thursday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: AMTB, LOB

