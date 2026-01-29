Markets
AMTB

Thursday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: AMTB, LOB

January 29, 2026 — 10:32 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Amerant Bancorp's Director, Odilon Almeida, made a $101,083 purchase of AMTB, buying 4,816 shares at a cost of $20.99 each. So far Almeida is in the green, up about 2.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.40. Amerant Bancorp is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Almeida in the past year.

And on Monday, Chief Risk Officer Ewa Maria Stasiowska bought $99,999 worth of Live Oak Bancshares, buying 2,595 shares at a cost of $38.53 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Stasiowska in the past twelve months. Live Oak Bancshares is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday. So far Stasiowska is in the green, up about 1.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $39.09.

Thursday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: AMTB, LOBVIDEO: Thursday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: AMTB, LOB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMTB
LOB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.