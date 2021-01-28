Markets
OVLY

Thursday 1/28 Insider Buying Report: OVLY, TCON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Oak Valley Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director H. Randolph Holder Jr. bought 10,000 shares of OVLY, for a cost of $15.47 each, for a total investment of $154,700. So far Holder Jr. is in the green, up about 1.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.68. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading up about 1.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Holder Jr. bought OVLY on 9 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $245,211 at an average of $14.86 per share.

And also on Wednesday, CEO Charles Theuer purchased $98,771 worth of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 11,000 shares at a cost of $8.98 a piece. Before this latest buy, Theuer purchased TCON on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $268,817 at an average of $1.95 per share. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 9.1% on the day Thursday. Theuer was up about 13.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TCON trading as high as $10.22 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 1/28 Insider Buying Report: OVLY, TCON
VIDEO: Thursday 1/28 Insider Buying Report: OVLY, TCON

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OVLY TCON

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular