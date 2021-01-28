Markets
Thursday 1/28 Insider Buying Report: INTC, DFH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Intel, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of INTC, at a cost of $55.57 each, for a total investment of $1.51M. Intel Corp is trading up about 5.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Swan bought INTC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $761,674 at an average of $47.48 per share.

And also on Monday, COO Doug Moran bought $780,000 worth of Dream Finders Homes, buying 60,000 shares at a cost of $13.00 each. Dream Finders Homes is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. So far Moran is in the green, up about 76.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.99.

