Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lockheed Martin, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of LMT, at a cost of $451.20 each, for a total investment of $250,867. Donovan was up about 2.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LMT trading as high as $460.53 in trading on Thursday. Lockheed Martinp is trading up about 1.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Donovan purchased LMT at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $751,335 at an average of $424.96 per share.

And at Adamas One, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO John Grdina who purchased 40,000 shares at a cost of $2.67 each, for a total investment of $106,780. This buy marks the first one filed by Grdina in the past twelve months. Adamas One is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: LMT, JEWL

