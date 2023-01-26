Markets
Thursday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: EIGR, CCNE

January 26, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' Director, Thomas John Dietz, made a $71,580 buy of EIGR, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $1.43 a piece. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading up about 6.2% on the day Thursday.

And at CNB Financial, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Michael D. Peduzzi who bought 1,372 shares for a cost of $23.30 each, for a total investment of $31,968. Before this latest buy, Peduzzi purchased CCNE on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $182,908 at an average of $25.66 per share. CNB Financial is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

