Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Western Asset Diversified Income Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 16,500 shares of WDI, at a cost of $14.13 each, for a total investment of $233,115. Kumar was up about 1.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WDI trading as high as $14.29 in trading on Thursday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund is trading trading flat on the day Thursday.

And at Northwest Bancshares, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by EVP, Chief Information Officer Scott J. Watson who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $12.90 each, for a total investment of $64,512. Before this latest buy, Watson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $61,127 shares for a cost of $12.23 a piece. Northwest Bancshares is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: WDI, NWBI

