Thursday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: MSDL, WMPN

January 25, 2024 — 01:58 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MSDL, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer David Pessah bought 2,000 shares of MSDL, for a cost of $20.67 each, for a total investment of $41,340. MSDL is trading off about 0.1% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Pessah in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Christopher Matthew Molden purchased $19,176 worth of William Penn Bancorporation, purchasing 1,530 shares at a cost of $12.53 a piece. Before this latest buy, Molden purchased WMPN on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $65,765 at an average of $11.05 per share. William Penn Bancorporation is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday.

