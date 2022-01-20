Markets
Thursday 1/20 Insider Buying Report: BBBY, STTK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Bed, Bath & Beyond's EVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, John R. Hartmann, made a $100,005 buy of BBBY, purchasing 6,667 shares at a cost of $15.00 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy BBBY at a price even lower than Hartmann did, with shares trading as low as $13.79 in trading on Thursday which is 8.1% under Hartmann's purchase price. Bed, Bath & Beyond, is trading up about 4.1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hartmann in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Tyler Brous bought $56,035 worth of Shattuck Labs, buying 8,000 shares at a cost of $7.00 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Brous in the past twelve months. Shattuck Labs is trading up about 10.7% on the day Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

