Markets
CNFR

Thursday 1/2 Insider Buying Report: CNFR, OFC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Conifer Holdings' Director, Jeffrey Anthony Hakala, made a $54,692 buy of CNFR, purchasing 13,673 shares at a cost of $4.00 a piece. Conifer Holdings is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hakala made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $698,526 shares at a cost of $4.50 a piece.

And at Corporate Office Properties Trust, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Stephen E. Budorick who bought 1,028 shares at a cost of $29.17 each, for a total investment of $29,987. Before this latest buy, Budorick bought OFC on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $254,956 at an average of $28.56 per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading off about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 1/2 Insider Buying Report: CNFR, OFC
VIDEO: Thursday 1/2 Insider Buying Report: CNFR, OFC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNFR OFC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular