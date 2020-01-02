Thursday 1/2 Insider Buying Report: CNFR, OFC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Conifer Holdings' Director, Jeffrey Anthony Hakala, made a $54,692 buy of CNFR, purchasing 13,673 shares at a cost of $4.00 a piece. Conifer Holdings is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hakala made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $698,526 shares at a cost of $4.50 a piece.

And at Corporate Office Properties Trust, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Stephen E. Budorick who bought 1,028 shares at a cost of $29.17 each, for a total investment of $29,987. Before this latest buy, Budorick bought OFC on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $254,956 at an average of $28.56 per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading off about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.