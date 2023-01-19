As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a recent insider purchase of note.

At Eagle Capital Growth Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CFO David C. Sims bought 5,000 shares of GRF, at a cost of $8.65 each, for a total investment of $43,250. Eagle Capital Growth Fund is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Sims purchased GRF at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $146,018 at an average of $8.66 per share.

VIDEO: Thursday 1/19 Insider Buying Report: GRF

