Thursday 1/16 Insider Buying Report: YCBD, ASA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, cbdMD (YCBD)'s CO-CEO, Raymond Scott Coffman, made a $125,000 purchase of YCBD, buying 125,000 shares at a cost of $1.00 a piece. Coffman was up about 19.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with YCBD trading as high as $1.19 in trading on Thursday. cbdMD is trading up about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

And at Asa Gold and Precious Metals (ASA), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Anthony J. Artabane who purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of $13.47 each, for a trade totaling $33,675. This buy marks the first one filed by Artabane in the past year. Asa Gold and Precious Metals is trading off about 0.5% on the day Thursday. So far Artabane is in the green, up about 1.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.70.

