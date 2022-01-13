As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' Director, Noah G. Levy, made a $421,192 buy of MACK, purchasing 105,949 shares at a cost of $3.98 each. Levy was up about 15.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MACK trading as high as $4.59 at last check today. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 3.9% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Levy in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Brian T. Marley bought $394,600 worth of Academy Sports & Outdoors, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $39.46 a piece. Academy Sports & Outdoors is trading up about 2.9% on the day Thursday. Marley was up about 5.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ASO trading as high as $41.46 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: MACK, ASO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.