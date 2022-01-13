As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ideanomics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of IDEX, at a cost of $1.19 each, for a total investment of $75,000. Ideanomics is trading trading flat on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, VP of Finance and Controller Ryan Fischesser bought $29,553 worth of Caribou Biosciences, buying 7,387 shares at a cost of $4.00 each. Before this latest buy, Fischesser bought CRBU on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $7,753 at an average of $2.69 per share. Caribou Biosciences is trading down about 7.1% on the day Thursday. Fischesser was up about 228.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CRBU trading as high as $13.13 at last check today.

VIDEO: Thursday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: IDEX, CRBU

