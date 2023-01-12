Thursday 1/12 Insider Buying Report: PLAY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Dave & Busters Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Ashley Zickefoose purchased 3,600 shares of PLAY, for a cost of $41.58 each, for a total investment of $149,684. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 2.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Zickefoose made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $103,470 shares at a cost of $34.49 each.

