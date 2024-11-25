Thungela’s Executives Sell Shares to Cover Taxes

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited recently executed a series of transactions involving the sale of vested conditional shares by key executives to meet tax obligations. These transactions, conducted between November 19 and 21, 2024, saw the sale of ordinary shares at prices ranging from R133.30 to R140.36, highlighting the company’s compliance with JSE Listings Requirements. Such moves demonstrate the company’s transparency and adherence to regulatory obligations, making it a notable point of interest for investors.

