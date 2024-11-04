Thungela Resources Updates on Treasury Shares

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited has reported holding 7,479,595 treasury shares as of 31 October 2024, which includes shares held by subsidiaries and for employee awards. These treasury shares currently do not carry voting rights, while the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights stands at 134,251,422. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company.

