Thungela Resources Sees Increased Investment Stake

October 25, 2024 — 11:03 am EDT

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited announced that the Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited has increased its stake in the company to 18.581%, crossing a significant threshold. This change highlights the growing interest in Thungela’s shares, potentially impacting its stock performance in the financial markets.

