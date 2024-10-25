Thungela Resources Sees Increased Investment Stake

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited announced that the Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited has increased its stake in the company to 18.581%, crossing a significant threshold. This change highlights the growing interest in Thungela’s shares, potentially impacting its stock performance in the financial markets.

