Thungela Resources (LSE:TGA) Price Target Decreased by 14.58% to 429.09

The average one-year price target for Thungela Resources (LSE:TGA) has been revised to 429.09 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 14.58% from the prior estimate of 502.33 GBX dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 179.81 GBX to a high of 650.08 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.63% from the latest reported closing price of 331.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thungela Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGA is 0.11%, an increase of 17.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.88% to 13,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 1,668K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,628K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGA by 15.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,545K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 81.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGA by 459.15% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,236K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGA by 19.36% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 1,025K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGA by 0.35% over the last quarter.

