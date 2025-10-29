Thungela Resources (JSE:TGA) Price Target Decreased by 16.44% to 96.41

The average one-year price target for Thungela Resources (JSE:TGA) has been revised to R96,41 / share. This is a decrease of 16.44% from the prior estimate of R115,37 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R40,40 to a high of R146,06 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.70% from the latest reported closing price of R7 437,00 / share.

Thungela Resources Maintains 0.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.17%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.89% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thungela Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGA is 0.14%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.12% to 13,585K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 1,668K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,628K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGA by 15.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,545K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 81.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGA by 459.15% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,236K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGA by 19.36% over the last quarter.

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 1,025K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGA by 0.35% over the last quarter.

