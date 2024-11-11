Thungela Resources Announces Strategic Share Acquisition

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited has executed a strategic on-market acquisition of 7,010 ordinary shares under its 2021 Share Plan, with a transaction value of R897,630.50. These shares will be held in Treasury for future settlement of rights associated with the forfeitable shares. This move indicates Thungela’s ongoing commitment to its shareholder incentive programs.

