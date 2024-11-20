Thungela Resources Announces Executive Share Vesting

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited has announced the vesting of conditional shares for its executive directors and prescribed officers as part of the company’s 2021 Share Plan. The shares, including those for CEO July Ndlovu and CFO Gideon Frederick Smith, have a vesting price of R127.59 and will remain restricted for two more years. These transactions highlight the strategic share-based incentives aimed at aligning the interests of the company’s leadership with shareholders.

