Thungela Resources Acquires Shares for Future Settlements

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thungela Resources Limited has executed an on-market acquisition of 1,887 ordinary shares, valued at approximately R239,271.60, for future settlement of rights under its 2021 Share Plan. These shares will be held in Treasury until they vest, reflecting Thungela’s strategic financial planning to manage its share-based compensation.

For further insights into GB:TGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.