Thungela Resources Acquires Shares for Future Settlements

December 04, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited has executed an on-market acquisition of 1,887 ordinary shares, valued at approximately R239,271.60, for future settlement of rights under its 2021 Share Plan. These shares will be held in Treasury until they vest, reflecting Thungela’s strategic financial planning to manage its share-based compensation.

