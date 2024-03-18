Thungela raises coal output outlook after acquiring Australian mine

Adds details on export volumes, earnings and dividend in paragraphs 2-5

March 18 (Reuters) - South African thermal coal exporter Thungela Resources TGAJ.J on Monday said its output will rise to about 15 million metric tons annually by 2026 as it ramps up output at an Australian mine it bought last year.

Thungela exported 12.3 million tons of coal from South Africa in 2023, down from 13.1 million tons the previous year as the country's rail capacity problems continued to curb shipments. The miner exported 15 million tons in 2021.

Thungela acquired Ensham mine in Australia last year, in a bid to diversify from South Africa and its infrastructure problems.

Lower coal prices and the reduced exports saw Thungela's net profit decline by 73% to 4.97 billion rand ($264.30 million) in 2023, from 18.2 billion rand previously.

The company declared a final dividend of 10 rand per share, bringing the total payout for 2023 to 20 rand per share. It has also proposed a share buyback amounting to 500 million rand.

($1 = 18.8044 rand)

