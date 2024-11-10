Thunderbird Resources Signals Strategic Acquisition Move

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities on the ASX as it prepares to announce a strategic asset acquisition. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or trading resumes on November 13, 2024. This move indicates potential significant developments for the company, sparking interest among investors.

