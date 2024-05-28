Thunderbird Resources Sharpens Focus on Uranium

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources is honing its strategic focus on its uranium projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, cancelling the Morrison River Lithium Option Agreement and suspending work on the Frazer Lake Option. The firm is channeling all its efforts into uranium exploration, spurred by the current high market price of uranium, and has recently begun field exploration at its promising Hidden Bay Project.

