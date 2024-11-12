Thunderbird Resources Plans Significant Share Issue

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources Limited has announced a plan to issue up to 89,473,683 fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for November 20, 2026. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s capital base and potentially enhance its market position. Investors keen on stock opportunities may find this an interesting development to watch.

