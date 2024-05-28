Thunderbird Resources Plans New Share Issue

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources Limited has announced a new placement or other type of securities issue, proposing to issue a maximum of 1.2 million fully paid ordinary shares. The shares are slated for issue on the 3rd of June, 2024, as per their recent announcement to the ASX dated 29th May 2024.

