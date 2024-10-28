Thunderbird Resources Announces 2024 AGM Details

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as voting matters will impact their shareholdings. The company provides options for voting either in person or by proxy, ensuring all shareholders can have their say.

For further insights into AU:THB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.