Thunderbird Resources Advances Uranium Exploration Projects

October 31, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources has made significant strides in its uranium exploration projects, completing an 1,800-meter drilling program at the Hidden Bay Uranium Project and identifying promising targets for further exploration. The company has also interpreted data from a MobileMT survey at the Cluff Lake Uranium Project, reinforcing strong exploration prospects and planning for a maiden drilling program. These efforts were bolstered by a successful $4.1 million capital raising, positioning Thunderbird to advance its projects amid increasing interest in nuclear energy.

