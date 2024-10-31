Thunderbird Resources Advances Uranium Exploration Projects

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources has made significant strides in its uranium exploration projects, completing an 1,800-meter drilling program at the Hidden Bay Uranium Project and identifying promising targets for further exploration. The company has also interpreted data from a MobileMT survey at the Cluff Lake Uranium Project, reinforcing strong exploration prospects and planning for a maiden drilling program. These efforts were bolstered by a successful $4.1 million capital raising, positioning Thunderbird to advance its projects amid increasing interest in nuclear energy.

