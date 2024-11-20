Thunderbird Resources Adjusts Securities Issuance to Correct Error

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.
Thunderbird Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 500,000 ordinary fully paid securities to correct a previous calculation error regarding fees to an underwriter. This adjustment reflects the accurate amount of fees payable, highlighting the company’s commitment to resolving financial discrepancies. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact Thunderbird Resources’ stock valuation.
