Thunderbird Resources Acquires Promising Antimony-Gold Project

November 17, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources has announced a transformative acquisition of the Rockvale Antimony-Gold Project in New South Wales, presenting a significant opportunity for exploration near the established Hillgrove antimony-gold mine. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s portfolio by capitalizing on the critical minerals sector, potentially boosting its market presence and investor interest.

