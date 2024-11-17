Thunderbird Resources Acquires Promising Antimony-Gold Project

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources has announced a transformative acquisition of the Rockvale Antimony-Gold Project in New South Wales, presenting a significant opportunity for exploration near the established Hillgrove antimony-gold mine. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s portfolio by capitalizing on the critical minerals sector, potentially boosting its market presence and investor interest.

