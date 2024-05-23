News & Insights

Thunderbird Reports Improved Q3 Financials Amid Challenges

May 23, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (TSE:TBRD) has released an update.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with a noteworthy increase in free cash flow and a modest net income compared to a net loss in the previous year. However, the company experienced a decrease in AEBITDA and revenue, attributing this to fewer intellectual property deliveries and a tough content creation market. Despite these challenges, Thunderbird remains optimistic about its cost-saving strategies and future growth prospects.

